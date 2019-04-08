Obituary Guest Book View Sign

CUBA - Joseph A. Schueckler, of 9837 Hewitt Road, Cuba, passed away Sunday (April 7, 2019) at Cuba Memorial Hospital.



Born April 29, 1937, in Buffalo, he was the son of the late Norman and Genevieve Kirkland Schueckler. On Feb. 5, 1966, in Buffalo, he married Theresa Mancuso, who survives.



Joseph was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving from 1956-1959.



He worked for many years, for Empire Cheese, in Cuba.



He loved nature and the outdoors, and dedicated his life to clean air and water. He was a member of the Pfeiffer Nature Center and New York State Master Forest Owner. Joe was also a member of the Breaking of the Bread Franciscan Group and a past barbershopper.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Gretchen (Travis) Hodgdon of Cooperstown and Otto (Diana) Schueckler of San Luis Obispo, Calif.; four grandchildren, Jackson, Cooper, David and Theodore; a brother, Richard Schueckler of Buffalo; a sister, Mary Teresa (Don) Eich of Hamburg; a sister-in-law, Jeannette McCurdy of College Station, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by a brother, Norman Schueckler.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday (April 10, 2019) at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



Memorials if desired, may be made to Pfeiffer Nature Center, PO Box 802, Portville, NY 14770.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.



1303 E State St

Olean , NY 14760

