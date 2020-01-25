|
OLEAN - Joseph A. Stavish, of 1560 Happy Hollow Road, Olean, passed away Monday (Jan. 20, 2020) peacefully at his home, from dementia related illness, with his loving family by his side.
Born Oct. 2, 1931, in Olean, he was the son of the late John and Beulah Dwyer Stavish Sr. He married Josephine Germack, who survives.
Joe attended Olean High School.
He later served in the U.S. Army Airborne Division, and was stationed in Germany during his military career. Joe worked at Dresser Clark in Olean, as a machinist, until his retirement.
Joe was a member of the former Transfiguration Church and a current parishioner of St. Mary of the Angels Church. He was also a lifetime member of the Pulaski Club and St. Stephen's Club. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing and spending time at his camp.
In addition to his wife, Josephine of 64 years, he is survived by three daughters, Valerie (Terry) Benson of Olean, Paula (Michael) Roberts of Exton, Pa. and Lorraine (Philip) Stevens of Hattiesburg, Miss.; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his siblings, Frank Linderman, John Stavish Jr., Betty Fortuna and Margie Linnan.
Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday (Jan. 30, 2020) at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels Church. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at noon. In celebration of Joe's life, colorful attire is encouraged and welcomed. Burial will be at St. Bonaventure Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to HomeCare & Hospice, 1225 W. State Street, Olean or VA Western New York Healthcare System, 610 W. Third St., Jamestown, NY 14701.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 25, 2020