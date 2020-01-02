|
|
ALLEGANY - Joseph D. Halliday, 59, of 3419 N. 7th St., passed away unexpectedly Tuesday (Dec. 31, 2019) at home.
Born May 9, 1960, in Olean, he was the son of Francis J. "Doc" and Frances F. Ferry Halliday.
Joseph attended Olean High School, and worked for Stroehmann's Bakery in Olean, and then worked construction in the shipyards of Norfolk, Va., and construction in the Allegany area, for a number of years.
In his earlier years, he enjoyed being active as a volunteer for the Allegany Fire Department, and he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was well known for his sense of humor. He loved his granddaughters and was lovingly referred to as "Papa Joe."
He is survived by his loving companion, Ronna LaForge of Allegany; two daughters, Amanda Bradley of Hinsdale and Michelle (Kyle) George of Allegany; three granddaughters, Lily and Leah Bradley of Hinsdale and Mila George of Allegany; seven brothers, Francis Halliday of Vantage, Wash., Charles (Mary) Halliday of Oxford, Ala., Ronald (Stacy) Halliday of Olympia, Wash., Gerald (Debbie) Halliday of Duke Center, Pa., George Halliday of Maiden, N.C., Elmer Halliday of Allegany and Neal Halliday of Olean; six sisters, Mildred Halliday of Maiden, Patricia Wilcox of Melbourne, Fla., Frances August of Henderson, Md., Lillian Davis of Arcata, Calif., Mary (Jan) Halliday of Smyrna, Del. and Jenn (Scott) Easton of Coudersport, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Paul Wilcox.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Visitation will continue from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 7, 2020) in the funeral home. A funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. Rev. David Tourville, associate pastor of the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, will officiate. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA, 80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, PA 16701.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 2, 2020