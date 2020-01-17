|
ALLEGANY - Joseph D. Kemp, of 1839 Four Mile Road, died Tuesday (Jan. 14, 2020) at Cuba Memorial Hospital, following a long illness.
Joseph was born on April 25, 1948, in Olean, the son of Donald C. and Delores Stayer Kemp. On Aug. 1, 1981, in Humphrey, he married his wife of 38 years, Gail Atkins, who survives.
Joseph served in the U.S. Army from July 19, 1967 to July 30, 1970. He was a proud Vietnam veteran. Joseph worked at Niagara Mohawk for over 30 years, in the Forestry Department. He enjoyed hunting; fishing; his pets; and being outdoors.
Along with his loving wife, Joseph is survived by two daughters, Jennifer (Jeff) Geise of Olean and Kristen (Michael Shank) Kemp of Lunenburg, Mass.; his grandchildren, Alex and Brian Austin and Aryanna Shank; a sister, Donna (Dennis) Holly of Hinsdale; several nieces and nephews; and his good friend, Jim Swanson of Knapp Creek.
Joseph was predeceased by his parents; and a sister, Joyce Bertch.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday (Jan. 19, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean. During that time an Incense Service will be held at 6 p.m. A Divine Liturgy will be held at 1 p.m. Monday (Jan. 20, 2020) at St. Joseph's Maronite Catholic Church. The Rev. Tanios Mouanes, pastor, will celebrate. Burial will be at the St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
Full military honors will be accorded by the Allegany American Legion, Charles Harbel Post 892 Ritual Team.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com
Memorials may be made to Allegany Rescue and EMS, 186 W. Main St., Allegany, NY 14706 or to a .
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 17, 2020