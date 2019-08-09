|
|
ALLEGANY - Joseph D. Quigley, 71, of Chestnut Street, passed away peacefully, Thursday (Aug. 8, 2019) at Cuba Memorial Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility.
Born Nov. 25, 1947, in Olean, he was the son of Richard and Ann Driscoll Quigley. On June 23, 1979, in Allegany, he married Kathryn L. "Kay" Heck, who survives.
Joe was a 1965 graduate of Archbishop Walsh High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, in 1965, where he served during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged, as a sergeant, in 1969.
He traveled a great deal throughout the United States, and Europe, before beginning his working career. He worked for a time for the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami, until 1975, but was employed by several local companies, such as Mayflower Moving and Storage, C&R Gas and Oil, AVX Ceramics and Cecchi News Agency. From 1986 to 2010, he worked for Conap Inc., until his retirement.
He loved playing cards, especially euchre, and enjoyed being social with his family and friends.
Surviving besides his wife Kay, are a son, Colin Quigley; three sisters, Kathleen Quigley and Mary Quigley, both of Olean, and Ann Marie (Kellie Piekarsky) Quigley of Reston, Va.; a sister-in-law, Margie Goodemote; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, John Quigley and Michael Quigley; and a sister-in-law, Patricia Quigley.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 10, 2019) in St. Bonaventure Church. Rev. James Vacco, OFM, pastor, will be the celebrant. Burial will be in Mt. View Cemetery, Veterans Field of Honor.
Memorials may be made to a and online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 9, 2019