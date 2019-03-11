WARREN, Pa. - Joseph F. Foster, formerly of Franklinville, N.Y., Olean, N.Y. and Port Allegany, died Friday (March 8, 2019) at Warren Manor in Warren.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph F. Foster.
Born Sept. 25, 1941, in Buffalo, N.Y., he was the son of Frank and Iris Mann Foster.
Joe was a cook at Perkins Restaurant in Olean for several years. When he lived in Franklinville he was employed at the Ischua Valley Country Club, where he was a cook, cleaner and groundskeeper.
He enjoyed riding his bicycle.
Surviving are his sister, Betty Bird of South Valley, N.Y.; 12 nieces and nephews; 30 grand-nieces and nephews.
Friends are welcome to join the family at 2 p.m. Tuesday (March 12, 2019) for a prayer service in the Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home, 7 N. Main St., Franklinville. Burial will be in Mt. Prospect Cemetery, in Franklinville.
Memorials may be made to the .
Online condolences can be sent to babbitteastonfh.com.
Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home
7 N Main St
Franklinville, NY 14737
(716) 676-3242
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 11, 2019