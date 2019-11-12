|
ALLEGANY - Joseph J. Crisafulli, 89, of 3332 Maple Ave., passed away Saturday (Nov. 9, 2019) at Absolut of Allegany, surrounded by family and friends.
Born Nov. 30, 1929, in Allegany, he was the son of Angelo and Celestina Mollica Crisafulli. On Sept. 25, 1954, at St. Joseph's Church, in Olean, he married Joan L. Housey, who survives.
Joe was a lifelong resident of Allegany and attended Allegany schools. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany, during the Korean War. He was also a devout Catholic, who had a very deep faith in his religion. He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Bonaventure Church, in Allegany.
He was first employed by the former K-Bar Cutlery, and later Clark Bros. Co., before beginning in the construction business. He worked for the Edstrom Construction Co., and later worked for Crisafulli Construction Co., along with his brother, Lawrence. He also co-owned, and operated, the Canada Dry distributorship with his brother, Lawrence. He later established Joe Crisafulli and Son Construction, where he worked until his retirement. His son continues his legacy, with quality craftsmanship learned from his father.
Joe loved gardening; enjoyed and took pride in lawn care; was an avid bowler; a lifelong member of the American Legion; and an honorary member of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, Olean Assembly, for many years. Joe always wanted to make sure his friends and loved ones were happy.
He is survived by his wife Joan, to whom he was married for 65 years; a son, Joseph (Tracy) Crisafulli of Allegany; a daughter, Theresa Crisafulli of Allegany; two grandchildren, Kyle Crisafulli of Allegany and Kelly Jo Crisafulli of Olean; three brothers, John (Josephine) Crisafulli of Allegany, Nick Crisafulli of Jamestown and Michael (Gail) Crisafulli of Allegany; a sister, Sarah Kinley of Olean; a sister-in-law, Elma Crisafulli of Allegany; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother, Lawrence Crisafulli in 2011; a brother-in-law, James Kinley in 2015; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Crisafulli in 2017.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Funeral services will be held beginning with a prayer service at 9:30 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 14, 2019) in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Bonaventure Church or to the of WNY, 6215 Sheridan Dr., Suite 100, Buffalo, NY 14221. Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 12, 2019