ALLEGANY - Joseph J. Crowley Jr., of 4115 S. Nine Mile Road, passed away peacefully Monday (Sept. 29, 2020) at his home.



The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean.



A memorial service will be held Thursday at a time to be announced.



A complete obituary will appear in ann upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store