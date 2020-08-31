OLEAN - Joseph John Disorbo Jr., passed away peacefully at home, on Sunday (Aug. 30, 2020) surrounded by family.
He was born July 8, 1936, to parents Joseph John Disorbo Sr. and Kathryn Geoghegan Disorbo.
Joe lived his entire life in Olean, and will be remembered by all who knew him as a loving, dependable and loyal man who lived his life with honesty and integrity.
Joe, the second oldest of six siblings, was raised in North Olean, where he served as an altar boy at St. John's Parish.
After graduating from Olean High School at age 16, he soon began a lifelong career at Cutco Cutlery, where he rose to manager of shipping and warehouse operations.
Over his 42-year career at Cutco, Joe loved his work and friends, and especially enjoyed managing and mentoring the many local college summer interns. J
Joe proudly retired in 1997, at 60 and one-half years old, after a rewarding and fulfilling career. He continually said how grateful he was to work for such a terrific company with such great people.
Joe is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jean Adami Disorbo, whom he married at the age of 20, when by law he needed his parents' permission since he was not yet 21. Married on May 25, 1957, at St John's Church, Joe and Jean were lifelong sweethearts.
Jean was the dynamic entrepreneur and Joe the steady rock. Throughout their marriage, they were surrounded by dear family and friends everywhere, from kitchen tables to local coffee shops, most recently a daily fixture at Tim Horton's on West State Street.
They were members of St. Joseph's Parish and frequented the St. John's Italian festival and the St. Joe's Lebanese festival. They regularly traveled to visit family and friends around the country.
In his retirement, Joe enjoyed golfing as a member of the Bartlett Country Club, where he also caddied as a youth. At Bartlett, he achieved the golfer's dream of a hole in one on No. 3, over the tree. The ball went straight in the cup and never hit the ground.
For many years, Joe and friends regularly gathered for lunch at the back table at Angee's Restaurant.
A dedicated Yankees' baseball fan from childhood, Joe rarely missed a game or an opportunity to talk baseball with his younger brothers. He was a loyal fan of the Buffalo Bills and Bonnies basketball, as well as an avid poker player.
He bowled in the Alcas league for many years and once had 15 strikes in a row. He won the Alcas golf league several times, with his friend and partner, Joe Heister. Joe also volunteered his time at Christmas to raise money for the Salvation Army.
As a husband, father and grandfather, Joe led by example. He was exceedingly dependable and his work ethic was unmatched. He rose consistently at 4:45 a.m., and worked as late as needed, to make sure the job was done.
His family knew him to be a loving protector who was unselfish, warm and exceedingly patient. He adored his brothers and sisters, and spoke lovingly about them to his children throughout his life.
Joe spent many happy hours fishing with his father, children and grandchildren. He was known for his good humor, jokes and unique sayings.
He loved history, stock market investing, sports, current events and listening to news on the radio. He enjoyed his wife's Italian cooking, especially her sauce. Joe's gentle strength will continue to guide us as we keep him in our hearts forever.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his daughters, Denys (Matt) Hannon of Chapel Hill, N.C. and Shayne (Jeff) Downey of San Ramon, Calif.; his son, Joseph (Becky Wood) Disorbo of Henderson, Nev.; six grandchildren, who call him" Papa," Henry and Jane Hannon, Peter and Anneliese Downey and Joseph John III and Anna DiSorbo; his brothers, Louis (Rosie Laskey) Disorbo and James (Mary Jane Buckley) Disorbo; his sisters, Barbara (Keith) Harden and Julie (John) Irving; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; his older sister, Beverly (Bob) Cross; his mother-in-law, Yasmin "Jessie" (Hamed) Adami; and by his best friend, Johnnie Dwaileebe.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday (Sept. 3, 2020) at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels Church, 202 S. Union St., Olean, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1 .pm. Burial will be at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
All COVID-19 restrictions will be followed at the visitation and the funeral.
Memorials if desired, may be made to HomeCare and Hospice, 1225 W. State St., Olean, NY 14760 or to Cattaraugus County Meals on Wheels, 1 Leo Moss Drive, Olean, NY 14760.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences can be made at guentherfh.com.