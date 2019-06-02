EDEN - Joseph L. Kelly Jr., 81, of Eden, passed away suddenly November 28, 2018.
He was the beloved husband of Janet Lindell Kelly; loving father of John M., Matthew and Brian (Heather) Kelly; grandfather of Jack, Thomas, Joseph, Aiden, Riley, Charlotte and Sophia; brother of the late Ann Tinling.
A memorial mass will be held Saturday (June 8, 2019) at noon from Holy Name of Mary Church, 20 Jefferson St., Ellicottville. Please assemble at church. Arrangements by Wentland Funeral Home, North Collins.
If desired, memorials may be made to .
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 2, 2019