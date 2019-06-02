Joseph L. Kelly

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph L. Kelly.
Service Information
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street
North Collins, NY
14111
(716)-337-2632
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Name of Mary Church
20 Jefferson St.
Ellicottville, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

EDEN - Joseph L. Kelly Jr., 81, of Eden, passed away suddenly November 28, 2018.

He was the beloved husband of Janet Lindell Kelly; loving father of John M., Matthew and Brian (Heather) Kelly; grandfather of Jack, Thomas, Joseph, Aiden, Riley, Charlotte and Sophia; brother of the late Ann Tinling.

A memorial mass will be held Saturday (June 8, 2019) at noon from Holy Name of Mary Church, 20 Jefferson St., Ellicottville. Please assemble at church. Arrangements by Wentland Funeral Home, North Collins.

If desired, memorials may be made to .
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.