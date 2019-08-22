Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral and Cremation Services
301 W Main St
Victor, NY 14564
(585) 924-5730
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral and Cremation Services
301 W Main St
Victor, NY 14564
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
115 Maple Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Harding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph P. Harding

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph P. Harding Obituary
VICTOR - Joseph P. Harding passed away Monday (Aug. 19, 2019) at the age of 62.

Joe grew up in Olean.

Joe was passionate in the pursuit of knowledge. He graduated from RIT followed by a long engineering career in Buffalo and Rochester.

He was an avid mountain biker and skier, serving 15 years on the Hunt Hollow Ski Patrol. He will be greatly missed by a large loving family and many, many friends.

He is survived by his loving wife, Denise; children, Roy, Emery and Alan; siblings, William F. Jr., Nicholas J. (Patricia), Margaret, Katherine (James) Howell, Thomas (Stacey), James (Mary Elizabeth), John (Jane) and Michael (Alpha); and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Dr. William F. and Mary C.

Family and friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 25, 2019) at Miller Funeral and Cremation Services of Victor, 301 West Main St. Joe's Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday (Aug. 26, 2019) at St. Patrick Church, 115 Maple Ave. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Victor-Farmington Volunteer Ambulance, 1321 E Victor Road.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.miller1889.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now