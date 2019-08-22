|
VICTOR - Joseph P. Harding passed away Monday (Aug. 19, 2019) at the age of 62.
Joe grew up in Olean.
Joe was passionate in the pursuit of knowledge. He graduated from RIT followed by a long engineering career in Buffalo and Rochester.
He was an avid mountain biker and skier, serving 15 years on the Hunt Hollow Ski Patrol. He will be greatly missed by a large loving family and many, many friends.
He is survived by his loving wife, Denise; children, Roy, Emery and Alan; siblings, William F. Jr., Nicholas J. (Patricia), Margaret, Katherine (James) Howell, Thomas (Stacey), James (Mary Elizabeth), John (Jane) and Michael (Alpha); and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Dr. William F. and Mary C.
Family and friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 25, 2019) at Miller Funeral and Cremation Services of Victor, 301 West Main St. Joe's Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday (Aug. 26, 2019) at St. Patrick Church, 115 Maple Ave. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Victor-Farmington Volunteer Ambulance, 1321 E Victor Road.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.miller1889.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 22, 2019