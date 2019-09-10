|
|
OLEAN - Joseph P. Piccirillo Sr., of 604 N. First St., Olean, passed away Sunday (Sept. 8, 2019) at Gates Vascular Institute, in Buffalo.
Born Feb. 8, 1933, in Ridgeway, Pa., he was the son of the late John and Mary Battista Piccirillo. On Oct. 4, 1952, at St. John's Rectory, in Olean, he married Carolyn Shaw, who survives.
Joe was a graduate of Olean High School. He enlisted in the National Guard for 17 years.
Joe worked for 44 years, at the former Norton's Pharmacy, in Olean, and later for CVS, until his retirement.
Joe was a member of St. John's Catholic Church.
He was an avid NASCAR, Buffalo Bills and Sabres fan. He also loved hunting, fishing and cooking.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by six children, Stephen (Barbara) Piccirillo of Allegany, Deborah (Douglas) Oakes Sr., of Franklinville, Joseph (Debra) Piccirillo of Portville, Elizabeth (Dean) Higley of Olean, Mary Nolder of Olean and Joan Britt of Olean; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a great-great grandchild; two brothers, Pasquale (Millie) Piccirillo of Olean and John (Jane) Piccirillo of Long Island; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Philomenia Dibble; and a brother, Edward Piccirillo.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 12, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday (Sept. 13, 2019) at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
Memorials if desired may be made to a .
Online condolences may be made at guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 10, 2019