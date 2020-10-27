OLEAN - Joseph S. Veno, of 303 W. Water St., Olean, passed away Sunday (Oct. 25, 2020) at his home, surrounded by his family, after a long illness.
Born Feb. 7, 1928, in Olean, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Corinda Reed Veno. On June 5, 1948, at St. John's Church, in Olean, he married the former Rita M. Richards, who predeceased him.
Joe was a veteran of the U.S. Air force from 1946-1947.
He first worked for Twin Village Construction and Paving, and in his later years, he was part-owner of H&D Construction and Paving, in Buffalo. Joe worked for the city of Olean street department, retiring in 1988.
He was a member of St. John's Church; Olean Elks Lodge No. 491; Fraternal Order of Eagles; St. Stephen's Club; Pulaski Club; Olean Loyal Order of Moose Lodge; and the Allegany American Legion, Charles Harbel Post 892.
Surviving are two sons, Michael (Marcy) Veno and Robert Veno, both of Olean; three grandchildren, Tammy (Don) Auge of Great Valley, Lisa (Jim) See of Hinsdale and Ricky (Stefanie) Veno of Durham, N.C; six great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a grandson, Joey Veno; and three brothers, Carl Veno, Louie Veno and Anthony Veno.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Funeral services will be held, beginning with a 9:30 a.m. prayer service, on Saturday (Oct. 31, 2020) at the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, at St. John's Church. Rev. David Tourville, will be the celebrant. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
Memorials if desired, may be made to St. John's Church, 931 N. Union St., Olean.
