SALAMANCA - Joseph Stanley Jedrzejek, 88, and Teresa Kaluzienski Jedrzejek, 90, were considered a rare couple. Married nearly 49 years, they died within less than two days of one another. Teresa went to be with the Lord on Tuesday (May 14, 2019) and Joseph died the next day, Wednesday (May 15, 2019).
Funeral arrangements are incomplete under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
A complete obituary will follow.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 17, 2019