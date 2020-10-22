DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Joseph T. Kelley, 96, of Delray Beach, formerly of Spring Lake, N.J., Naples, London, England, and Verona, N.J., passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Harbour's Edge Health Center in Delray Beach, after a short illness and a life well lived.



Mr. Kelley was defined by his fervent faith, adventurous spirit, love of family - especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren - and passion for the game of golf. He traveled the world, led a global engineering conglomerate on two continents and never tired of reconnecting with friends.



Born Oct. 3, 1924, in Newark, N.J., Mr. Kelley was the son of George Kelley and Gertrude Costello of North Arlington, N.J.



He graduated from Queen of Peace High School in 1942, and was the class valedictorian. He entered the U.S. Army in March 1943 and served in North Africa, Italy and France, before his honorable discharge on Nov. 7, 1945. In May 2010, he was recognized as a veteran member of the American Society of the French Legion of Honor for his service during World War II.



On July 27, 1946, he married his high school sweetheart, the former Anne Kennelly, who predeceased him in 1987. Together, they had four children.



Soon after his marriage, Mr. Kelley began evening classes at Newark College of Engineering, now the New Jersey Institute of Technology, and earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering in 1949. Mr. Kelley earned a master's degree in professional engineering from Newark College of Engineering in 1952, and a Professional Engineering License from New York University in 1957.



He joined Foster Wheeler Inc. in 1951 as a design engineer in the New York City office, and moved with his family to Milan, Italy, in 1960, as a project and technical manager, responsible for the company's European technical activities.



Upon his return, he was based in the company's Livingston, N.J., office, ultimately serving as vice president for project operations. He then moved to London, England, where he served as deputy chairman, general manager and chief executive of Foster Wheeler Ltd. until his retirement in 1990.



Upon his return to the U.S., he married the former Robyn Weeks, who predeceased him in 2001.



Mr. Kelley was most recently a member of the St. Catherine's-St. Margaret's Parish in Spring Lake, and attended St. Vincent Ferrer Church in Delray Beach. For 30 years, he was an active member of the Spring Lake Golf Club, and also held memberships in The Vineyards in Naples; the Rock Spring Golf Club in West Orange, N.J.; and the Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water, England. He was an avid fan and proud member of the Subway Alumni of the University of Notre Dame.



An avid traveler, Mr. Kelley visited five continents, with a special affinity for the United Kingdom. He read voraciously, loved tinkering - taking many things apart and putting some of them back together - and appreciated life's simple pleasures, like a bowl of butter pecan ice cream.



Mr. Kelley is survived by his four children, Elizabeth (John) Lindner of Roseland, N.J., Michael (Mary Freeman) of Olean, N.Y., Paul (Amy Semmel) of Los Angeles, Calif. and Joanne of Eagle, Colo.; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Jane Kelley of Sun City and Rosemary Moore of Venice; and many nieces and nephews. He also is survived by Barbara Lehman, his companion of 18 years, of Delray Beach.



In addition to his wives, Mr. Kelley was predeceased by his brother, Paul Kelley in 2018.



Arrangements are under the direction of Lorne & Sons Funeral Home in Delray Beach, and a memorial service will be planned for a future date.



The family suggests honoring Mr. Kelley's life with a kind act or donation in his memory.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 22, 2020.