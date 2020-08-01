CUBA - Joseph V. Carrier, 90, of 3907 Haskell Road, Cuba, passed away Wednesday (July 29, 2020) at Cuba Memorial Hospital Palliative Care Unit, after a brief illness.
Born on Aug. 16, 1929, in Olean, he was a son of Clifford and Charlotte Booth Carrier. On Oct. 3, 1953, in the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Salamanca, he married the former Betty J. Frost, who preceded him in death on April 12, 2012.
Joe was a graduate of Cuba Central School. He had been a dairy farmer for 25 years, and after that he had been a self employed contractor, operating Carrier Construction for many years.
Always enjoying having animals on the farm in later years, he raised beef cattle.
He enjoyed cutting firewood, maintaining his property and had produced maple syrup all of his life. In 1980, he expanded his production and built his sugar shack, which still operates today.
He will be remembered as a one-of-a-kind person who loved his family, friends and his involvement with his church.
Joe was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Olean, and a former member of the Farm Bureau and Cuba Grange 799.
Surviving are his children, Diane (Donald) Watkins of Franklinville, David (Katy) Carrier of West Valley and Daniel (Rhonda) Carrier of Cuba; four grandchildren, Devin (Mandi) Watkins, Dara (Shaun) McFadden, Danae Carrier and Reanna Carrier; two great-grandsons, Myles Watkins and Edison McFadden; a brother, Howard (Sharon) Carrier of Cuba; a sister, Yvonne Starkjohann of Florida; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a great-grandson, Theo Watkins who died in infancy; and a sister, Wanita Carrier who also died in infancy.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 5, 2020) at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., Cuba, at which time funeral services will be held. Pastor Hussnagel will officiate.
Those more comfortable socially distancing are also invited to attend graveside services in Cuba Cemetery following the funeral service at the funeral home.
The family request memorials be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks, social distancing, and occupancy regulations will be maintained.
