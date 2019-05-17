CUBA - Josephine A. Layfield, 87, formerly of 12 Gateway Drive, Cuba, passed away Wednesday (May 15, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital, after a lengthy illness.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Friday (May 24, 2019) at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., 9 Bull St., Cuba, when a mass of christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Angels Church, 50 South St., Cuba. Fr. Dennis J.J. Mancuso, will be the celebrant.
A complete obituary will be published in the Olean Times Herald.
