|
|
OLEAN - Josephine C. "Josie" Doxey, of 414 Alder Court, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Olean General Hospital, following an illness.
Josie was born Aug. 21, 1968, in Lockport, and was a daughter of Anthony and Florence M. Sherman Zasimowick. In 2005, she married Richard Doxey, who predeceased her in 2014.
Josie worked at the Castle Hotel for a number of years in the housekeeping department before becoming disabled.
She formerly attended the New Apostolic Church. In her younger years, Josie enjoyed going for walks and playing cards with her sister, Flo. She also enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casino.
Josie is survived by a son, David Koch of Pennsylvania; her sister, Florence H. Zasimowick of Olean; four nieces; one nephew; one great-niece; and four great-nephews.
Along with her husband, Josie was predeceased by a niece, Kristina Johnson in 1997; her great-niece, Candice Zasimowick in 2006; her mother, Florence M. Zasimowick in 2006; and her father, Anthony Zasimowick in 1971.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday (Sept. 12, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc.,646 East State St., Olean, at which time a memorial service will be held. The Rev. Chuck Maine, Pastor of Epic Church, will officiate.
Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 8, 2019