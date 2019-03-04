GREAT VALLEY - Mrs. Joyce A. O'Neil Ambuske, 86, of Great Valley, died Sunday (March 3, 2019) at home, following a long illness.
Friends may call at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home, 25 River Street, Salamanca, NY on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
A complete obituary will follow.
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 4, 2019