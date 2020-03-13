|
OLEAN - Joyce A. Hayes, 81, of 1212 ½ River St., Olean, and a former resident of Franklinville and Portville, passed away Wednesday (March 11, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, after a lengthy illness.
Born on Jan. 22, 1939, in Olean, she was a daughter of Robert and Ruby Russell Griffith. On June 30, 1984, in Franklinville, she married Robert G. Hayes, who survives.
Joyce was a graduate of Portville Central School, Class of 1958.
She had been a secretary all of her life, having worked for Northgate Buick and Cadillac in Olean; Fibercel of Portville; Bambi Bakery (now Stroehmans) of Olean; and the Olean General Hospital, where she had worked in admissions and as a billing cashier.
Joyce was a founding member of Parents without Partners, and enjoyed crafts; beadwork; knitting; crocheting; and loved to travel; ride motorcycle with her husband; and watch her husband pitch horseshoes. She especially treasured the time she spent with her friends, family and cats.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Rebecca "Becky" (Tim) Dash of Franklinville, Robert (Margy) Wolfer of Randolph, Rita (Malcolm) Lindsay of Huntersville, N.C., Barry (Phebe) Hayes of Buffalo and Brett (Ellen) Hayes of Ledyard, Conn.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Nelson (Priscilla) Griffith of Portville and Dennis (Linda) Griffith of Lancaster, Pa.; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter who died in infancy, Roberta Wolfer; and two sisters who also died in infancy, Linda and Janice.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday (March 16, 2020) at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., 9 Bull St., Cuba, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday (March 17, 2020). Pastor Stuart Burton, of Crosstown Alliance Church, in Arcade, will officiate.
Burial will be in White Cemetery, Rushford.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at rinkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 13, 2020