Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark F Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc
9 Bull St
Cuba, NY 14727
(585) 968-0100
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mark F Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc
9 Bull St
Cuba, NY 14727
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Mark F Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc
9 Bull St
Cuba, NY 14727
View Map

Joyce A. Hayes


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce A. Hayes Obituary
OLEAN - Joyce A. Hayes, 81, of 1212 ½ River St., Olean, and a former resident of Franklinville and Portville, passed away Wednesday (March 11, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, after a lengthy illness.

Born on Jan. 22, 1939, in Olean, she was a daughter of Robert and Ruby Russell Griffith. On June 30, 1984, in Franklinville, she married Robert G. Hayes, who survives.

Joyce was a graduate of Portville Central School, Class of 1958.

She had been a secretary all of her life, having worked for Northgate Buick and Cadillac in Olean; Fibercel of Portville; Bambi Bakery (now Stroehmans) of Olean; and the Olean General Hospital, where she had worked in admissions and as a billing cashier.

Joyce was a founding member of Parents without Partners, and enjoyed crafts; beadwork; knitting; crocheting; and loved to travel; ride motorcycle with her husband; and watch her husband pitch horseshoes. She especially treasured the time she spent with her friends, family and cats.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Rebecca "Becky" (Tim) Dash of Franklinville, Robert (Margy) Wolfer of Randolph, Rita (Malcolm) Lindsay of Huntersville, N.C., Barry (Phebe) Hayes of Buffalo and Brett (Ellen) Hayes of Ledyard, Conn.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Nelson (Priscilla) Griffith of Portville and Dennis (Linda) Griffith of Lancaster, Pa.; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter who died in infancy, Roberta Wolfer; and two sisters who also died in infancy, Linda and Janice.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday (March 16, 2020) at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., 9 Bull St., Cuba, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday (March 17, 2020). Pastor Stuart Burton, of Crosstown Alliance Church, in Arcade, will officiate.

Burial will be in White Cemetery, Rushford.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at rinkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -