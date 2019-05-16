ELDRED, Pa. - Joyce A. Hughes, 62, passed away Saturday (May 11, 2019) at the Hamot Medical Center in Erie, following a short illness.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday (May 18, 2019) at the Frame Funeral Home in Eldred, and friends may call there from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Rev. Allan Young and Rev. Les Leet will officiate. The family would like to invite everyone to the residence of David M. Hughes immediately following the service.
The family requests that memorials be made to the library of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 16, 2019