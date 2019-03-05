GREAT VALLEY - Joyce A. O'Neil-Ambuske passed away Sunday (March 3, 2019) after a long illness, at home, surrounded by her family.
She was born May 1932, in West Valley, to mother, Vera Mathewson and father, William Wallace. She was married in May 1952, to Jack O'Neil, and had three children, Daniel, Timothy and Shawn.
She spent her younger years living in West Valley and Ellicottville.
She graduated from Ellicottville Central School in 1949.
She started working in the business office at Salamanca Central School in 1966, where she made many lasting friendships, and truly enjoyed her time there. In 1990, she retired from the school, and married Philip Ambuske, on Nov. 3.
Over the next several years, she and Pete split their time, living in both Florida and New York. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and especially her great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Shawn (Denise) O'Neil of Great Valley; step-son, Richard Ambuske of Albany; grandchildren, Trevor (Jenn) O'Neil of Randolph, Ian (Sara) O'Neil of Great Valley, Caitlin O'Neil of Apex, N.C., Corey O'Neil of Kill Buck and Jessica Fish of Brockton; great-grandchildren, Deklan, Keirnan, Ayla, Brynn, Allie and Conner; sisters, Thelma Vullo of Kenmore and Jean Freaney of Canfield, Ohio; half-siblings, John (Jerry) Wallace of Angola and Kathy Thies of Sanford, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sons, Daniel and Timothy; a step-sister, Phyllis Green, and her husband, Pete.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (March 5, 2019) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday (March 6, 2019) in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Home Care and Hospice, Community Care of Western New York Inc.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 5, 2019