OTTO - Joyce A. Seger, 65, of Otto, passed away Tuesday (April 9, 2019) at her home.



She was born Sept. 16, 1953, in Buffalo, the daughter of the late Harold and Doris Rothberger Schmitt. Ms. Seger was engaged to Michael Kish, who survives.



Besides her loving fiance, Ms. Seger is survived by a daughter, Jackie Westman of East Otto; three brothers, Ronald (Cindy) Schmitt of Little Valley, Mark (Marion) Schmitt of Lockport and Donald (Dawn) Schmitt of Cattaraugus; as well as a sister, Julie (Bill) Nicholson of South Carolina. Also surviving is a grandson, Matthew Westman; and several nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents, she is predeceased by a brother, Paul Schmitt.



Private family services will be held.



Memorials may be made to .



Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., Little Valley.