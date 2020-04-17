|
|
WESTONS MILLS - Joyce Ann Oldham Steiner suffered fatal cardiac arrest on Tuesday (April 14, 2020) at Olean General Hospital. Her passing was sudden and unexpected.
Joyce was born in September, 1944, the beloved daughter of E. Charles and Grace Kennedy Oldham of Westons Mills.
Joyce's children and grandchildren were the loves of her life. She was always happiest when spending time with her loving family. As an avid champion of rescued animals, Joyce was the proud caretaker for her cherished chihuahua, Charlie, who will now reside with her daughter in Maryland.
Joyce was a 1962 graduate of Portville Central School. She recalled happy memories of being a cheerleader with her best friend, Sally Coss Murray, taken far too soon 12 years ago.
She also talked about her high school days as a car-hop at the Gomez Drive-in in Westons Mills, and spending time outdoors and riding horses.
Joyce graduated from the Olean Business Institute after high school. Later in life, she completed her associate's degree from Jamestown Community College, and a bachelor degree from Houghton College, through the PACE Program.
Joyce persevered for over 40 years...employed in the banking industry, an environment not typically kind to capable, independent women. She started at First National Bank, which became Manufacturers Hanover Trust Co, in both Olean and Portville. Prior to her retirement in 2009, she worked for several years at M&T Bank in Rushford.
In addition to her family, Joyce will be sorely missed by many close friends, neighbors and cousins. She was particularly close to her weekly Friday dinner group, composed of dear friends Ellie Vancuren, Paige Drake and Catherine Biggs.
She loved tending to her garden, enjoying the outdoors and playing bridge with various groups. She was an avid reader, social media maven and political activist. Joyce was a champion for underdogs, and was fiercely protective of disadvantaged groups.
Joyce is survived by her sister, Karen Grace Oldham, a 1960 graduate of Portville Central School, and longtime resident of New York City; her adoring children, Catherine Ann Steiner (David) Landfriend of Columbia, Md. and Andrew Raymond (William Falk) Steiner of New York City; three beloved grandchildren, Erica Grace Jordan of Buffalo, Andrew David Landfried of Arlington, Va. and Kaitlin Isabella Landfried of Columbia.
In honor of Joyce's memory, donations would be welcome at Joyful Rescues animal adoption in Cuba; the Portville Free Library in Portville or the Westons Mills Kinney Hose Fire Co. in Westons Mills.
Due to the unprecedented circumstances related to the ongoing pandemic, a private visitation was held Wednesday (April 15, 2020) at Guenther Funeral Home, in Olean, for Joyce's children.
As soon as it is safe to do so, a fitting, joyful memorial service will be planned to welcome family, friends and neighbors, with burial of remains to follow at Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Portville.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 17, 2020