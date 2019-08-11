|
GREECE - Joyce E. Beechner passed away Wednesday (July 31, 2019) at age 75.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Donald Sr.; her children, Donald (Heather) Beechner Jr., Lori (James) Banning and David (Heather) Beechner; grandchildren, Donald III, James Jr., Jonathan and Kimberly; brother, Jerry; sisters, Deb, Lori and Kay; and several nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews and cousins.
She is predeceased by her parents, Anna and Lawrence Keller; her brothers, Larry and Rick; sisters, Jean, Joan and Jan; and granddaughter, Kaitlyn.
Joyce's life story will be shared during her memorial service Friday (Aug. 16, 2019) at Vay–Schleich & Meeson, 1075 Long Pond Road, Rochester. Calling hours begin at 11 a.m., and a celebration of life ceremony will begin at noon. Her private interment will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Community Foundation, c/o of the Joyce's Favorite Things Fund, 500 East Ave., Rochester, N.Y. 14607 or made online at www.racf.org/Joyce.
For more information about Joyce, please visit www.meesonfamily.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 11, 2019