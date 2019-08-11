Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vay-Schleich & Meeson Funeral & Cremation Chapels
1075 Long Pond Road
Rochester, NY 14626
(585) 227-2700
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Vay-Schleich & Meeson Funeral & Cremation Chapels
1075 Long Pond Road
Rochester, NY 14626
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Vay-Schleich & Meeson Funeral & Cremation Chapels
1075 Long Pond Road
Rochester, NY 14626
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Beechner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce E. Beechner


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce E. Beechner Obituary
GREECE - Joyce E. Beechner passed away Wednesday (July 31, 2019) at age 75.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Donald Sr.; her children, Donald (Heather) Beechner Jr., Lori (James) Banning and David (Heather) Beechner; grandchildren, Donald III, James Jr., Jonathan and Kimberly; brother, Jerry; sisters, Deb, Lori and Kay; and several nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews and cousins.

She is predeceased by her parents, Anna and Lawrence Keller; her brothers, Larry and Rick; sisters, Jean, Joan and Jan; and granddaughter, Kaitlyn.

Joyce's life story will be shared during her memorial service Friday (Aug. 16, 2019) at Vay–Schleich & Meeson, 1075 Long Pond Road, Rochester. Calling hours begin at 11 a.m., and a celebration of life ceremony will begin at noon. Her private interment will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Community Foundation, c/o of the Joyce's Favorite Things Fund, 500 East Ave., Rochester, N.Y. 14607 or made online at www.racf.org/Joyce.

For more information about Joyce, please visit www.meesonfamily.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now