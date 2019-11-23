Home

Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-7133
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Olean Community Church
145 S. 26th St
Olean, NY
View Map
Joyce E. Ensell


1939 - 2019
Joyce E. Ensell Obituary
OLEAN - Joyce E. Ensell, of 675 E. Spring St., passed away peacefully, Thursday (Nov. 21, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, with her loving family by her side.

Born Oct. 10, 1939, in Buffalo, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Eva Robinson Stortz. On June 28, 1958, she married James C. Ensell.

Joyce attended Arcade and Franklinville schools. She later worked at, and retired from, the former AVX Corporation in Olean.

Joyce was a longtime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Red Hatters. In her younger years, she was an avid bowler and a member of several leagues. She enjoyed knitting; crocheting; traveling; playing cards; and spending time with her dog, Cody and her cat, Baby. Most of all, she loved attending her grandchildren's, and great-grandchildren's, sporting events.

Surviving are four children, Bonita L. (Russ Paddison) Vena of Ceres, Susan M. (Gary) Bliss of Falls Church, Va., James B. (Mang) Ensell of Germantown, Tenn. and Robert C. (Annette) Ensell of Bay City, Mich.; a son-in-law, Victor A. Vena; 10 grandchildren, Victor (Karen) Vena, Ann (Michael) Abdo, Amy (Kyle Vock) Vena, Susan (Kirk) Austin, Kenya Belen-Marie Bliss, Brian Ensell, Marie Ensell, Amber Burnash, Raymond (Laura) Ensell and Stacey Ensell; seven great-grandchildren, Brady, Evalyn, Victor, Lucas, Carrieana, Addison and Emilia; her siblings, Carol (George) Wheeler, Nancy Stortz, Robert ("Dutch") Stortz, Deborah (Donald) Messinger, Janet (Mike) Allen and Barry Robinson; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Phillip (Kathy) Stortz; and her longtime loving companion, Donald Reynolds.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 26, 2019) at the Olean Community Church, 145 S. 26th St., Olean. Rev. Brian Garrett will officiate. Burial will be in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Portville.

Memorials if desired, may be made to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, PO Box 375, Olean, NY 14760.

Online condolences may be made at guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 23, 2019
