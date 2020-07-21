1/1
Joyce E. Lemmer
CERES - Joyce E. Lemmer of 233 Main St., Ceres, passed away Sunday (July 19, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.

Born Aug. 11, 1934, in Olean, she was the daughter of Royal Clifford and Mary Madolyn Harmon Monroe. On Feb. 24, 1952, in Bolivar, she married James Lemmer, who predeceased her on March 31, 1990.

Joyce was a graduate of Portville Central School.

She worked at the former Bradner's Department Store; Montgomery Ward; Park & Shop in Portville; and as a home health aide.

In her younger years, she was an avid bowler and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles.

Surviving is a daughter, Becky Pemberton of Oswego; a daughter-in-law, Terry Lemmer of Henrietta; three grandchildren, Scott (Liz) Lemmer, Kimberley (Peter) Blankenburg and Shannon (Darin) Ledwith; three great-grandchildren, Trey Lemmer, Gia Lemmer and Bella Ledwith; four siblings, Donald Monroe, Richard Monroe, Evelyn Montalbo and Robert Monroe; several nieces and nephews, including her special nieces, whom she considered like daughters, Sara Shields and Angela (Judd) Wright.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a son, Terry Lemmer; a daughter, Sherry Lynn Lemmer; a son-in-law, Mark Pemberton; and three siblings, Royal Monroe, Dee Nichols and Samuel Monroe.

Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday (July 23, 2020) at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.

Memorials if desired, may be made to Friends of the Pines, 2245 W. State St., Olean, NY 14760; the American Heart Association, 5488 Sheridan Dr., Ste. 300, Williamsville, NY 14221; or the American Lung Association, 2564 Walden Ave., Ste. 101, Buffalo, NY 14225.

Online condolences can be expressed at, guentherfh.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Jul. 21, 2020.
