PORTVILLE - Joyce E. Roulo, formerly of 431 Portville-Eldred Road, Portville, passed away Sunday (Dec. 22, 2019) at The Pines Health and Rehabilitation Center, in Olean.
Born Nov. 21, 1930, in Olean, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Louise Hyatt Gassert. She married Raymond F. Roulo, who survives.
Mrs. Roulo was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Portville. She enjoyed playing the organ and piano, and loved to sing.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, Shelley McDonald of Tampa, Fla., Pamela Quick of Tampa, Craig (Shelby) Roulo of Marion, Va. and Scott (Ada) Roulo of Atkins, Va., seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, James B. Rowe of Portville; two sisters, Marcia (Rex) McIntosh of Ocala, Fla. and Marilyn Rowe of Randolph; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a grandson, Craig P. Roulo; two sisters, Marie Hildebrand and Frances Champlain; her step-sister, Carol Altman and a half-sister, Jackie Bowker.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, and at the convenience of the family.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Portville, 19 N. Main St., Portville, NY 14770 or to the of WNY, 6215 Sheridan Dr., Suite 100, Amherst, NY 14221.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc.
Online condolences may be made at guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 27, 2019