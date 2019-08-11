|
|
loving mother and grandmother
ALLEGANY - Joyce J. Murphy, of 1440 Four Mile Road, passed away Wednesday (August 7, 2019) at her home, surrounded by her family.
Joyce was born May 28, 1939, in Ashford Junction, and was a daughter of Robert and Mabel Kelly Murphy.
She attended the Central Baptist Church.
Joyce enjoyed collecting bears and movies.
Joyce is survived by eight children, Sandie G. Weigartz of Florida, David A. (Carol) Oaks Jr. of Friendship, Georgia A. (Steve) Conrad of Killbuck, Carl W. "Billy" Smith of Florida, Gregory A. Smith of Jamestown, Jamie L. Smith, Jodie L. Slaugenhaupt and Marta A. (Robert) Emerton, all of Olean; and five generations of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Joyce was predeceased by a new-born daughter, Annette Marie Smith on May 21, 1963, and two brothers, Joe and Tom Murphy.
Friends will be received from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday (Aug. 12, 2019) at the Central Baptist Church, 701 West State Street, Olean, at which time a Memorial Service will be held. The Rev. Alan Yates, Pastor, will officiate. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 13, 2019) in Allegany Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, 646 East State Street, Olean.
Online condolences may be made at www.letroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Central Baptist Church, 701 West State Street, Olean, N.Y. 14760 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 11, 2019