ARCADE - Joyce O. Francis, of 37 Aristo Terr., and a former resident of Rushford, died Monday (April 1, 2019) in the Jennie B. Richmond Nursing Home, Springville.



She was born Feb. 12, 1940, in Bliss, a daughter of the late Ally and Isabel Perkins Burdick. She married Walter Francis, who predeceased her Dec. 18, 2017.



Joyce was a former employee of Prestolite in Arcade.



She enjoyed traveling, especially to the Adirondacks, going to the casino, attending dirt track races with Walt and most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Surviving are her children, Rick (Patty Burdick) Francis of Rushford, Vicky (Randy) Bliss of Highpoint, N.C., Greg (Carolyn) Francis of Rushford and Mike (Rita) Francis of Arcade; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Eleanor Ebert of Salamanca and Judy Covert of Batavia; a brother-in law, Laverne (Nancy) Francis of Batavia; two sisters-in-law, Irene Francis of Texas and Elaine Francis of Chesnee, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by three brothers-in-law, Norman Francis, Herb Francis and Melvin Francis; and a sister-in-law, Lorraine Francis.



As per Joyce's wish there will be no visitation or services.



Memorials if desired may be made to the Yorkshire Fire Department in Joyce's name.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N Genesee St., Fillmore.



21 N Genesee St

Fillmore , NY 14735

