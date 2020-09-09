1/1
Joyce (Ozella) Roberts
BREWSTER, Ohio - Joyce Ozella Roberts, after 93 years, has left this earth to be united with those who passed before her.

She was born in Louisville, Ky., and spent most of her adult life in Olean, N.Y., where she retired from Alcas Cutlery in 1994.

In 2015 she relocated to Brewster Parke, Brewster, where she lived at the time of her death.

She leaves behind her two daughters, Jacky Lynn Roberts and Sandra Midure; her grandsons, Dennis Michael Roberts, Michael Dennis Roberts and Daniel Stacy; and her brother, Richard Layne Crawford.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; her beloved son, Dennis Dale Roberts; her mother, Mary Crawford; her father, Jesse Crawford; her sisters, Doris "Jackie" Jane Walls, Rebecca Lee Perkinson and Mary "Weegie" Lucille Simpson; and her son-in-law, Anthony (Tony) Midure.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Sep. 9, 2020.
