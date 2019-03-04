GREAT VALLEY - Juanita M. Snider, 89, of Great Valley, passed away Friday (March 1, 2019) at the Absolut Care of Allegany.
|
Friends may call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday (March 8, 2019) at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, in Ellicottville.
Arrangements, under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., Little Valley, are incomplete and a full obituary will appear later.
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
411 Rock City Street
Little Valley, NY 14755
(716) 938-9159
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 4, 2019