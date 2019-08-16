|
WELLSVILLE - Judith A. Barlow, 75, of 2507 Ketchner Road, passed away peacefully Thursday (Aug. 15, 2019) at Jones Memorial Hospital.
She was born May 6, 1944, in Wellsville, the daughter of the late Robert J. and Grace T. Witter Art.
Judy was a 1962 graduate of Wellsville High School and attended Olean Business Institute.
She retired from Jones Memorial Hospital, in 2000, and was employed by Jan & Bev's Home Care Inc. for several years, retiring in 2006.
Judy loved to cook; bake; spend time with her family; help the elderly; and anyone in need. When Judy wasn't cooking or baking, you could find her watching her favorite TV show, "The Andy Griffith Show." She loved her sweet little Pomeranian "Brown Sugar," and was so thankful to Don and Kelly Clemons, for that special gift, that blessed her life. Our family would like to thank Manor Hills, and Jones Memorial Hospital, for their sincere care.
She is survived by a son, David (Lynda) Barlow of Knoxville, Tenn.; a daughter, Tracy Barlow of Wellsville; two granddaughters, Hannah and Lauren Barlow; two sisters, Rosanne (Mike) Ketchner of Olean and Mary Kay (Dan) Artlip of Wellsville; a brother, Robert "Mike" Art of Abilene, Texas; and a special family friend, Nancy Barlow of Wellsville.
She was predeceased, in addition to her parents, by a brother, Danny Art.
Friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday (Aug. 19, 2019) at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc., in Wellsville. A graveside service will follow, in Holy Cross Cemetery, in Belfast.
Please consider memorial donations to Manor Hills; Jones Memorial Hospital; or the Hart Comfort House.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 16, 2019