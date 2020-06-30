CATTARAUGUS - Judith A. Goss, 78, passed away Monday (June 29, 2020) at the Gowanda Nursing Home.



She was born on March 21, 1942, in Clarksville, daughter of the late Ivan and Hazel Emke Eaton.



Judith was employed as a nurse's aide at Gowanda Nursing Home, where she worked for many years.



She was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Otto, as well as the Lutheran Brotherhood.



Judith is survived by two sons, David (Lisa) Evans of Winthrop and Daniel (Angela) Goss of Cattaraugus; as well as three daughters, Nancy (Gordon) Warner of Perry, Amy (John) Rhinehart of Cattaraugus and Melissa Pritchard of Cattaraugus; two brothers, Howard (Brenda) Eaton of Cattaraugus and William (Stephanie) Eaton of South Dayton; 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday (July 1, 2020) at the Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, 25% occupancy will be observed with masks required, and 25 guests allowed at a time.



Private funeral services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Otto.



Burial will be in East Hill Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Otto.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store