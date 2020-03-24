|
ALLEGANY - Judith A. Malick, of 2250 Sheldon Drive, Allegany, passed away Sunday (March 23, 2020) at her home.
Born April 27, 1959, in Olean, she was the daughter of Bernard and Rita Robak Malick.
Judy enjoyed coloring in coloring books and loved listening to music.
Surviving is her dad of Allegany; her brother, Michael Malick of Olean; a nephew, Joshua (Aubree) Malick; and a niece, Natalie Malick.
She was predeceased by her mom; and sister-in-law, Tamara Malick.
Due to the current COVID-19 health situation, private funeral services will be held at this time on Wednesday (March 25, 2020) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.
A memorial service will be announced at a later time. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
Online condolences may be made at guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 24, 2020