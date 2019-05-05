Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Ann Wakefield. View Sign Service Information J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc 34 W State St Wellsville , NY 14895 (585)-593-3430 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church of Wellsville Funeral service 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church of Wellsville Send Flowers Obituary





She was born Jan. 22, 1943, in Wellsville, to John "Jack" and Lila L. Quant McGinley.



In Cuba, she married Wesley Wakefield, who predeceased her.



Judith graduated from Wellsville High School and the New Penn Beauty School in Olean with a degree in cosmetology.



She worked for the Texas Hot, Basil Inferrera's Beauty Shop and for Motorola in Arcade. Along with her husband Wesley "Red" they owned and operated the Cuba Lake Pavilion.



She was a long time member of the First United Methodist Church of Wellsville and was most recently a member of the Knights Creek Evangelical Methodist Church of Scio.



Survivors include a daughter, Kelly Wakefield Wilber; four stepchildren, Steven (Doreen) Wakefield, Debbie (Curt) Hamilton, Randy Wakefield and Kathy (Donald) Wakefield Sciotti; grandchildren and great grandchildren, Noel (Amy) Deuell Sr., June Deuell, Vincent Sciotti, Noel Deuell Jr.,Jody Hamilton, Jonathan Hamilton, Crystal Wakefield, Allen Wakefield, Kylee Wilber, Kelsey Wilber, Michael Wilber Jr. and Mitchell Wilber; two sisters, Kathleen (Jeff) Tingley and Pamela (Brent) Rohrabacher; two brothers, Richard (Laurie) Boyd and Mark (Tracy) Boyd; several nieces and nephews; and a special long-time friend and care giver, Joyce Burns.



She was predeceased by her parents and her step father, Mark M. Boyd.



Friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday (May 7, 2019) at the First United Methodist Church of Wellsville. Her funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. in the church with Reverend Greg DeSalvatore presiding.



Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery and memorials in her name may be given to the First United Methodist church of Wellsville, the Knights Creek Evangelical Church of Scio or to the David A. Howe Library.



