SALAMANCA - Mrs. Judith Wymer, 79, of Salamanca, died Thursday (April 18, 2019) at home, following a short illness.
Born Sept. 17, 1939, in Salamanca, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Helen Skala Dolecki. She was married July 30, 1960, to Eugene E. Wymer, who predeceased her on Nov. 15, 2011.
She had been employed as a sales clerk at Allegany State Park for over seven years, retiring in 2009. She had also been employed for over 10 years at the former Hampshire Knitting Mill, in Salamanca.
Judy enjoyed spending time with her family, as well as traveling with her late daughter, Karen. She enjoyed the outdoors, and was an avid walker, who would be seen all over town.
Surviving are a son, David (Mary) Wymer of Portville; three grandchildren, Chandra (Michael) Parnell of Berwyn Heights, Md., James (Kaitlin) Wymer of Albuquerque, N.M. and Jesse (Amanda) Wymer of North Tonawanda; a great-grandson, Finnegan Parnell of Berwyn Heights; a brother, Thomas (Joyce) Dolecki of South Carolina.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Karen Fisher.
There will be no visitation.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family.
Burial will be in Wildwood Cemetery, Salamanca.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the , 3041 Route 16, Olean, NY 14760.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 23, 2019