FREWSBURG - Judy Ann Wogick, of Frewsburg, and formerly of Salamanca and Jamestown, passed away Aug. 27, 2019, at Erie County Medical Center, from injuries suffered in a fall at her residence. She was 53 years old.
Born Nov. 18, 1965, in Salamanca, she was the daughter of Ronald Wogick and Nancy Wogick.
She attended schools in Salamanca, including the former St. Patrick's Catholic School. She graduated from Salamanca High School in 1983.
She enjoyed all sports and helping others. She will be remembered for her ambition, her kindness and her loyalty to family and friends.
Judy is survived by her father, Ronald Wogick; her stepmother, Sandra Wogick; two sisters, Jody Quinlan of Salamanca and Julie Greenwood of Florida; her brother, James Wogick of Dripping Springs, Texas; her brother-in-law, Robert Quinlan of Salamanca; sister-in-law, Jacqueline Wogick of Dripping Springs; nieces, Ashley Petitpas of Florida, Jaydn Wogick and Jenna Wogick of Dripping Springs; nephew, Alec Petitpas of Florida; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and two very special friends, Kim Dry and Karen MacFarland.
She was predeceased by her mother, Nancy Steinbroner Wogick in 1999; and her half brother, Jason Wogick in 2002.
At Judy's request, her body was donated to the University of Buffalo's School of Medicine for the advancement of science. A celebration of Judy's life will be held at a future date and will be announced by her family.
Donations can be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, 665 Elm St., Buffalo, NY 14203; and the University of Buffalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Science, 955 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14203; or charities of the donor's choice.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 11, 2019