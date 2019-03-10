Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy J. Hawaj. View Sign

OLEAN - Judy J. Hawaj, of 212 N. 6th St. passed away Friday (March 8, 2019) at Olean General Hospital.



Born Jan. 8, 1949, in Gowanda, she was the daughter of Dean A. and Irene Arnold Smith.

In 1969, in Gowanda, she married Waldemar S. Hawaj Sr., who survives.



Judy resided in Gowanda for many years and was a graduate of Gowanda Central School.



As a young lady she spent much time around horses as her father was a trainer at Batavia Downs. She was always a fan of country music, enjoyed her pug dogs over the years, and she and her husband liked to attend the Hamburg Fair each year as well as nearby carnivals.



She is survived by her husband of 50 years; a son, Wally (Jolene) Hawaj Jr. of Salamanca; a daughter, Nancy (Kevin) Easton of Elkin, N.C.; five grandchildren, Avery, Kristen, Troy, Lance and Viktoria; two great-grandchildren, Brayson and Archie Jr.; three brothers, Bill (Pat) Smith of Oakfield, Jerry (Jackie) Smith of Olean and Ralph Smith of Auburndale, Fla.; several nieces and nephews and a close family friend, Alan Gore.



She was predeceased by a son James S. Hawaj on Aug. 30, 2015.



The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m Tuesday (March 12, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Rd. Olean. A funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be alongside her son in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.



