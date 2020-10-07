1/1
Judy L. Allen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HILTON - Judy L. Allen died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, aged 77.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Edgar "Ed" Allen; children, Jeff Allen, Jamie (Rich) Modelski, Jennifer (Tom) Tortora and Jay (Shelly) Allen; and 12 grandchildren.

Services were held Sunday (Oct. 4, 2020) at Burger Funeral Home, 735 East Ave., Hilton, and Monday (Oct. 5, 2020) at Parma Christian Fellowship Church. Interment will be in Maple Lawn Cemetery, Bolivar, at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be made to Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center or Parma Christian Fellowship Church in Judy's memory.

Visit www.burgerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Calling hours
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Parma Christian Fellowship Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Inc.
735 East Avenue
Hilton, NY 14468
585-392-7100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 6, 2020
Edgar
Read about Judy’s passing and wanted to express my condolences. Remembering good ole days a BCS!
Bob Codispoti
Friend
October 3, 2020
Talking, laughing. eating, car rides, fish fries, card games, dinners, enjoying each other.....our beautiful memories...thank you Judy ..Love you, Nancy & Tom Henretty
Nancy Henretty
October 3, 2020
Nancy Henretty
October 3, 2020
Nancy Henretty
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved