HILTON - Judy L. Allen died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, aged 77.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Edgar "Ed" Allen; children, Jeff Allen, Jamie (Rich) Modelski, Jennifer (Tom) Tortora and Jay (Shelly) Allen; and 12 grandchildren.
Services were held Sunday (Oct. 4, 2020) at Burger Funeral Home, 735 East Ave., Hilton, and Monday (Oct. 5, 2020) at Parma Christian Fellowship Church. Interment will be in Maple Lawn Cemetery, Bolivar, at the convenience of the family.
Donations may be made to Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center or Parma Christian Fellowship Church in Judy's memory.
