SALAMANCA - Mrs. Judy Marie Hill Sunderlin, 70, of Salamanca, passed away Monday (July 20, 2020) at Buffalo General Hospital, following a long illness.
Born March 31, 1950, in Salamanca, she was the daughter of the late Edward Sr. and Doris Dieter Hill. She was married July 6, 1968, in Salamanca, to Mr. Lawrence Sunderlin, who survives.
Judy attended Salamanca High School, where she met and fell in love with her husband Larry. Together they shared 52 years of marriage.
Larry and Judy raised their family in Brant, where she was a bus driver with the Lakeshore School System for almost 20 years, and made many lifelong friends.
She loved spending time with her friends and could always be counted on to have a great time and cause a little trouble. In 2005, Larry and Judy moved back to Salamanca to be closer to their friends and family.
She enjoyed crafting, camping, swimming, bowling, baking, all holidays and the Buffalo Bills. She fiercely loved her family and was happiest when all of her children and grandchildren were together at her home for Sunday dinner. Judy had a huge heart and always made everyone she met feel like family. She welcomed everyone with a hug, an open home or words of encouragement, which will be missed greatly by those who loved her.
Surviving besides her husband are her children, Dorene Marie Sunderlin, Gina Ann (Jerry) Sellers, Larry Eugene (Jennifer) Sunderlin, Norman Adam Sunderlin and Vanessa Renee Molina; grandchildren, Eric Sellers, Timothy and William Sunderlin, James Bogue Jr. and Payton Sunderlin; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by two sons, Justin W. Sunderlin and infant, Lawrence Sunderlin Jr.
Memorial visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday (July 23, 2020) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to the Cattaraugus County SPCA.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com
or posted to facebook.com/onofh.