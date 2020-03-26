|
EMPORIUM, Pa. - Judy Main Studer, 66, was called home by her loving lord on Sunday (March 22, 2020).
Judy was a graduate of Cameron County High School and a life-long resident of Emporium.
She enjoyed Christian reading and spending time with her 19 grandchildren.
Judy is survived by her mother, Virginia (Joni) Main; seven children, Brian (Jennifer) Rodman, Brett Studer, Tonya (Shane) Washburn, Janelle Studer, Kerri Studer, Eric Studer and Ashley (Ryan) Norton; and three siblings, Ronald (Lisa) Main, Randall(Jean) Main and Merri (Rob) Burkhouse.
She was preceded in death by her father, Leo J. Main; and her son, Bradley Rodman.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 26, 2020