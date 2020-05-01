SCIO - Julia M. Hinkle, 66, of Scio, died Wednesday (April 29, 2020) in Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville.
Born May 1, 1953, in Wellsville, she was the daughter of Burrell A. and Dorothy H. Oakeson Fanton. In November of 1999, in Stannards, she married Howard L. Hinkle, who survives.
A graduate of Wellsville Central School, she earned her LPN degree from St. Francis School of Nursing, in Olean.
Julia was employed by Highland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Wellsville.
She was a life member of the former Stannards United Methodist Church.
Surviving besides her husband, Howard, are three children, Ashley Curry of Scio, Howard L. Hinkle Jr. of Wellsville and Rebecca (Gary) Veley of Friendship; eight grandchildren; a brother, Thomas Fanton, Salvation Army major retired of Scio; nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents; and an infant son.
The immediate family will hold a private viewing and service at Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville. The Rev. Marc Chamberlain will officiate. Burial will be in Stannards Cemetery.
A live webcast for the public will be available 11 a.m. Tuesday (May 5, 2020) on wellsvillefuneralhome.com at the bottom of Julia's obituary page.
Memorials may be made to Visiting Nursing Association of WNY, 650 Airborne Parkway, Cheektowaga, NY 14225 or the Salvation Army, 25 E. Pearl St., Wellsville, NY 14895.
Online condolences may be expressed at wellsvillefuneralhome.com.
Born May 1, 1953, in Wellsville, she was the daughter of Burrell A. and Dorothy H. Oakeson Fanton. In November of 1999, in Stannards, she married Howard L. Hinkle, who survives.
A graduate of Wellsville Central School, she earned her LPN degree from St. Francis School of Nursing, in Olean.
Julia was employed by Highland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Wellsville.
She was a life member of the former Stannards United Methodist Church.
Surviving besides her husband, Howard, are three children, Ashley Curry of Scio, Howard L. Hinkle Jr. of Wellsville and Rebecca (Gary) Veley of Friendship; eight grandchildren; a brother, Thomas Fanton, Salvation Army major retired of Scio; nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents; and an infant son.
The immediate family will hold a private viewing and service at Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville. The Rev. Marc Chamberlain will officiate. Burial will be in Stannards Cemetery.
A live webcast for the public will be available 11 a.m. Tuesday (May 5, 2020) on wellsvillefuneralhome.com at the bottom of Julia's obituary page.
Memorials may be made to Visiting Nursing Association of WNY, 650 Airborne Parkway, Cheektowaga, NY 14225 or the Salvation Army, 25 E. Pearl St., Wellsville, NY 14895.
Online condolences may be expressed at wellsvillefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 1, 2020.