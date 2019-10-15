|
|
ELDRED, Pa. - Julia M. Ireland, 96, passed away on Saturday (Oct. 12, 2019) at the Sena Kean Manor in Smethport.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday (Oct. 21, 2019) at the Country Chapel Baptist Church, 109 Indian Creek Road, Eldred, at which time the funeral service will be held, with the Pastor Bruce Ireland, and the Pastor Sean Ireland, co-officiating. Burial will follow in the McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.
Memorials may be made to the Country Chapel Victory Fund.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 15, 2019