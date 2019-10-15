Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frame Funeral Home
230 Main Street
Eldred, PA 16731
(814) 225-4782
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Ireland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia M. Ireland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia M. Ireland Obituary
ELDRED, Pa. - Julia M. Ireland, 96, passed away on Saturday (Oct. 12, 2019) at the Sena Kean Manor in Smethport.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday (Oct. 21, 2019) at the Country Chapel Baptist Church, 109 Indian Creek Road, Eldred, at which time the funeral service will be held, with the Pastor Bruce Ireland, and the Pastor Sean Ireland, co-officiating. Burial will follow in the McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.

Memorials may be made to the Country Chapel Victory Fund.

Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now