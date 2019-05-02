Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia M. Washbon. View Sign Service Information Treusdell Funeral Home 65 Main St Belfast , NY 14711 (585)-365-2686 Send Flowers Obituary





Born Jan. 3, 1922, in Angelica, she was the daughter of Daniel and Harriet Histed Fields. On Sept. 2, 1944, in Belmont, she married Arlis L. Washbon, who predeceased her Aug. 3, 2013.



Julia had grown up in the Transit Bridge area and attended school there. All the remainder of her life was spent on Crawford Creek Road in Caneadea, where she raised her family, making a home for Arlis and their children.



Julia was a member of Oramel United Methodist Church; attended the Caneadea United Methodist Church; was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Bartlett Chapter 411; the Tri Star Chapter OES of Cuba; and the VFW Auxiliary 2721 of Cuba. She was an honorary member of the Oramel Fire Dept., past member of the Crawford Creek Home Bureau and 4-H leader of the Marshall community.



She enjoyed reading, bird watching, all kinds of animals, watching TV and loved her family.



Surviving are two sons, Kenneth A. (Sherri) Washbon and Cecil C. Washbon, both of Caneadea; a daughter, Irene M. Rickard of Caneadea; five grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and was "Grandma" to many others; two sisters-in-law, Margory Washbon and Delores Fields; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was predeceased by an infant son; two infant great-grandchildren; three brothers, Paul Fields, Harold Fields and Howard Fields; and two sisters, Myrtle Simmons and Ethel Briggs.



Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday (May 3, 2019) at the Treusdell Funeral Home, Belfast. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (May 4, 2019) at the funeral home. Burial will be in Caneadea Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to the Allegany County SPCA or a .



www.treusdellfuneralhome.com. Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 2, 2019

