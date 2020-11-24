OLEAN - Julie Lorraine Bright, 62, of 321 Coleman St., passed away Thursday (Nov. 19, 2020) shortly after arrival at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, Miss. Julie and her husband John were spending the winter months in Gulfport.
Born Aug. 12, 1958, in Grants Pass, Ore., she was the daughter of Harold A. and Sarah Latisha Hopper Dotts. On Oct. 5, 1985, at the Allegany Free Methodist Church, now Creekside Chapel, she married John Bright, who survives.
Julie worked as a phlebotomist, at the Olean Medical Group, for many years until her retirement.
She was a very active member of Creekside Chapel, where she was an integral part of the hospitality committee.
She absolutely loved finding a bargain, especially at garage sales. She most enjoyed being with her family, as well as her wide network of friends, and group of girlfriends.
Surviving besides her husband, John, are three children, Andrew Kellner, Sarah Lanne Bright and David Bright, all of Olean; a brother, Daniel (Jeanette) Dotts of Milwaukie, Ore.; and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; and a sister, Patty Paulsen.
The family will be present to receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday (Nov. 28, 2020) at Creekside Chapel, 2523 Five Mile Road, Allegany. A funeral service will begin at 4 p.m. in the chapel. Rev. Adam Stein, pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Olean.
To watch the service remotely, access the link creeksidechapel.org
just prior to 4 p.m. Those attending in person will be required to wear a mask.
Memorials may be made to Creekside Chapel, 2523 Five Mile Road, Allegany, NY 14706.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.