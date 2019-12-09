|
CLARKSVILLE - June A. Rought, of Clarksville, passed away Friday (Dec. 6, 2019) at Cuba Memorial Hospitals Palliative Care Unit, following a lengthy illness.
Born on Sept. 5, 1938, in Elmira, she was a daughter of Clifford and Alice Seymore Crain. She married George E. Rought, on July 20, 1954, in Montrose, Pa.
June loved country music, and taught herself to play guitar, and enjoyed playing for friends and family. Her passion was helping others, and often donated her handmade hats, blankets and bears to cancer patients and Head Start children. She found happiness in planning family gatherings; cooking; baking; yard sales; shopping; and writing poems.
She retired from Olean Tile Company, after 20 years of employment, and was a full time mother.
She leaves behind her husband of 65 years; their four children, Wilson J. Rought of Port Orchard, Wash., Dianna L. Rought of Wellsville, Laurie L. (Charles Sheffield) Kelley of Cuba and David (Lisa) Rought of Bradenton, Fla.; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Cliff (Christine) Crain of Roanoke, Va.; a sister, Joan Shell of Horseheads; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents.
Family and friends may gather from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday (Dec. 13, 2019) at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., 9 Bull St., for a time of visitation and sharing memories.
Burial will be in West Genesee Cemetery, Obi.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at rinkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 9, 2019