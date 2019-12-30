Home

Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street
North Collins, NY 14111
716-337-2632
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street
North Collins, NY 14111
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street
North Collins, NY 14111
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street
North Collins, NY 14111
June Crouse Jones Obituary
CATTARAUGUS SENECA TERRITORY - June Crouse Jones, 86, of the Cattaraugus Seneca Territory, passed away Friday (Dec. 27, 2019).

The loving mother of Dana (Judy) Jones of Provo, Utah, Lewis Leroy and the late Daniel Jones; grandmother of 10; a great grandmother; sister of Bette Crouse, Greta M. Kettle, Reginal Crouse and the late Sanford Abrams, John W. Crouse Jr., Emery Crouse, Gordon Crouse and Marilyn Crouse; daughter of the late Florence Gordon Crouse and John Warner Jr.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main Street (Rt 62), North Collins, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 31, 2019). June was a member of the Seneca Nation Hawk Clan.

Condolences may be made at wentlandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 30, 2019
