June Ferguson


1930 - 2019
June Ferguson Obituary
JAMESTOWN - June Ferguson, of Jamestown, passed away July 15, 2019.

She was born Dec. 9, 1930, the daughter of Walter and Nora Perry.

She worked at Acme Electric, until her retirement.

She is survived by four children, Joseph (Marie) Elliott of Alabama, Linda (Douglas) Stuck of Friendship, Sonny (Pam) Elliott of Rochester and Penny Beams of Alabama; 12 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by three grandchildren, Lacy, Joseph and Heather.

Per her request there will be no viewing.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 23, 2019
